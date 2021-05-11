State Rep Drew Darby: “The tragedy just is profound”

Austin, Texas — State Representative Drew Darby spoke to KXAN’s Wes Rapaport this afternoon about the Monday night shooting death of two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies.

“Clearly this tragedy has struck at the heart of our very communities,” said Darby outside of the Texas House of Representatives Chamber, “The city, Eden, is a very close-knit community. It’s a wonderful county and so this tragedy strikes at the very fiber of that community.”

“I’m greatly distressed and I just want to express my sincere condolences to the families involved.”

Darby went on to say that he’s been in contact with officials in Concho County as well as multiple law enforcement agencies including the Tom Green County Sheriff and the Texas Department of Public Safety. “I have reached out, early this morning, to the sheriff and to the mayor of the community. I have talked to the San Angelo sheriff… I’ve also reached out to DPS, who’s handling the investigation,” said Darby, “I wanted to make sure that all state resources that they may need in this investigation are available to them.”

“The tragedy just is profound,” Darby continued.

Representative Darby led the Texas State House of Representatives in a moment of silence on Tuesday afternoon. “I ask that you please join me in a moment of silence to honor these two heroes and lift their families up in prayer for God’s comfort and healing.”