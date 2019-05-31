The latest on the Hungarian boat collision Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Members of a South Korean rescue team are seen in a rubber boat on the Danube river where a sightseeing boat had capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Members of a South Korean rescue team are seen in a rubber boat on the Danube river where a sightseeing boat had capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The latest on rescue efforts following the collision between a Viking cruise ship and a tour boat packed with South Korean tourists:

7:40 p.m. local time.

Hungarian prosecutors have asked a Budapest court to arrest the captain of the cruise ship that collided was a smaller tour boat that was carrying South Korean tourists.

35 people were onboard the small tour boat - 33 South Koreans and a two-man Hungarian crew. Only seven have survived after the collision Wednesday night on the Danube River.

The Ukrainian captain of the Viking cruise ship was detained Thursday by police officials, however prosecutors said Friday that officially arresting the man is the only way to ensure his presence during future proceedings. A decision on the arrest is expected Saturday.

___

2:10 p.m. local time.

South Korea's foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, says an investigation into the collision that sank a tour boat with South Koreans aboard will be conducted. This includes gathering and studying all records of communication that were seized from the cruise ship.

At a joint news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, Kang Kyung-wha said that a South Korean rescue team will soon join the search for the missing passengers. "We shared our firm resolve not to abandon" the search for survivors, Kang declared.

Seven are confirmed dead from the collision Wednesday night and the captain of the cruise ship has been detained.

___

1 p.m. local time

Kang Kyung-wha, South Korean Foreign Minister, says the Viking cruise ship that collided with the tour boat packed with South Korean tourists, has been released and is in route to Germany.

The captain of the cruise ship is a Ukrainian national suspected of endangering water transport leading to the deadly accident. Seven people have survived out of the 35 people reported to be aboard the small tour boat. Seven others are confirmed dead and 21 remain missing.

A joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto and South Korean Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha will take place Friday.

The owner of the cruise ship has promised to fully cooperate with the investigation into the collision between the two boats Wednesday night.

___

12:20 p.m. local time

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's foreign minister, says underwater visibility at the site of the sunken tour boat in the Danube River is "practically zero," which is complicating efforts to salvage the wreck.

Szijjarto states that the wreckage is more than 6 meters (20 feet) under water, with the Danube River forecasted to keep rising due to heavy rains.

21 people, including 19 South Koreans, are still missing after the collision that took place between two boats Wednesday night. Seven people were rescued and seven are confirmed dead.

Szijjarto and South Korean Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha, visited the site of the collision along the Danube River before holding talks at the Foreign Ministry.

Nearly two and a half hours after the collision, a body was recovered approximately 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) downstream.

___

9 a.m. local time

Hungarian police authorities have detained the captain of a cruise ship that collided with a tour boat packed with South Korean tourists.

Family and friends of the missing and deceased are expected to arrive Friday in Budapest.

Seven people are confirmed dead and seven have been rescued. 21 people remain missing as search efforts continue across the Danube River.

30 South Korean tourists were on a package tour of Europe, including two guides and a photographer. The group was on an hour-long sightseeing tour of Budapest Wednesday night when their small boat collided with a Viking cruise ship during a heavy downpour.

19 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members remain missing.