Texas Roundup - Friday, June 7th, 2019

Texas - Lufkin, TX

A Texas homeowner called 911 while hiding in a closet after the sound of shattering glass signaled an intruder. Officers arrived on the scene of the "burglary in progress" and found a broken window and heard the sounds of an intruder inside.

The officer called for backup and informed the intruder that the house was surrounded. The entry team entered the house through the broken window and announced themselves, saying "Police! Let me see your hands!"

Moments later the officers discovered the assailant, a doe who had trapped herself in the house after jumping through one of the windows.

Officers managed to corral the doe out of the house through the front door without sustaining injuries.

Dallas, TX

Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger made her first court appearance in front of the judge who will preside over her murder trial in the shooting of Botham Jean.

During the twelve minute hearing attorneys were asked byt State District Judge Tammy Kemp about a leaked 911 call made by Guyger moments after the shooting. The recording of the call had been leaked despite a gag order.

In the call Guyger can be heard repeatedly saying that she is going o lose her job.

Guyger was off duty but in uniform when she shot and killed Botham Jean in his Dallas apartment on September 6th, 2018.

Temple, TX

Th NICU floor at Baylor Scott and White in Temple, Texas is the home of a surprising coincidence. 19 of the NICU nurses who work there were pregnant at the same time. Some of the nurses are a few weeks along, some are almost ready for labor, and some have recently delivered.

With so many new and expecting mothers, scheduling at the NICU has had to change but there has been a great deal of support fo first-time mothers in the group. The women said sharing the experience has created a special kind of support network.