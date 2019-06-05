SUV wreck leaves 6 El Salvador migrants dead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROBSTOWN, Texas (AP) — Six migrants from El Salvador were killed and five critically injured when an SUV crashed into a drainage ditch.

According to Nueces County sheriff's Capt. Daniel Lorberau, police in Robstown, pursued the SUV late Tuesday but ceased the chase because of rain and wet roads. It is not clear how long after police discontinued the chase that the wreck happened. The chase occurred at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night according to Lorberau.

Early Wednesday two injured people were found walking along a road and told authorities about the wreck.

14 people in total were inside the vehicle and Lorberau says the SUV was traveling as fast as 50 mph when it crashed.

Several people had to be extricated and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities say the migrants were undocumented workers from El Salvador. No other details were immediately available.