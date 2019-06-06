Stargazers look up! Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye next week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stargazers get ready! An event is taking place throughout the month of June. Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, will be visible to the naked eye.

Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye

Using only binoculars or a small telescope, you will be able to see some of Jupiter's moons.

Monday, June 10 will be the best time to view this event

According to NASA, Jupiter will be at its biggest and brightest when it passes Earth later this month. Jupiter will reach opposition, the annual occurrence when the Jupiter, Earth and the Sun are arranged in a straight line, with Earth in the center. The best time to see this event will be on Monday June 10, where Jupiter will be at its brightest. The planet will appear vivid throughout the night, even in cities.

In addition to the planet, stargazers will even be able to spot several of Jupiter's largest moons with a pair of binoculars or a small telescope, according to NASA. You may even be able to catch a glimpse of the banded clouds that surround the planet. Scientists believe the planet has a combined 79 moons — 53 named and 26 awaiting official names.

NASA shared more detail in its June 2019 Skywatching Tips: