Serial killer now connected to murder in Lubbock

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ector County Texas Sheriff’s Office shows Samuel Little. Little has been indicted in Lubbock County for the 1993 strangulation of Bobbie Ann Fields-Wilson. (Ector County Texas Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LUBBOCK, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has connected Samuel Little to a 1993 murder in Lubbock, Texas. Little has been described as “the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.”

According to an indictment on Tuesday, Little “did then and intentionally or knowingly cause the death” of Bobbie Ann Fields-Wilson by “strangulation.”

The body of Fields-Wilson, 37, was found on August 8, 1993 in a secluded area of Lubbock near East 14th Street and Keel Avenue. At the time, an investigator told news media that there were no obvious wounds.

An autopsy had been performed on Fields-Wilson. The report showed she had suffered blows to the head and abdomen, according to an article from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal on August 10, 1993

According to a 2018 report released by the FBI, Little often killed in a way that did not leave obvious signs that the death was a homicide.

“The one-time competitive boxer usually stunned or knocked out his victims with powerful punches and then strangled them,” the report said. “With no stab marks or bullet wounds, many of these deaths were not classified as homicides but attributed to drug overdoses, accidents, or natural causes.”

In Lubbock, Little was arrested in 2006 and charged with shoplifting. He was ordered to spend 14 days in jail. A police report from that time said Little took a knife, and a DVD from a Walmart location.

In November, police said, “Lubbock Police Department investigators are aware of Samuel Little. They will look at unsolved cases during the time frame he is suspected of living in the Lubbock area to see if there are any connections.”

Investigators nationwide have linked Little to more than 60 murders. He confessed to more than 90.

Little is currently being held at the California State Prison in Los Angeles County. A detective from Lubbock traveled to California to visit with Little.