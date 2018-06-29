Round Rock man dies from injuries sustained in Gatesville explosion

By Calily Bien

GATESVILLE, TX (KXAN/KWKT) — The construction site explosion in Gatesville has claimed the life of a Round Rock man.

Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke confirms 36-year-old Filiberto Morales died Thursday afternoon at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He had been an employee of Network Controls.

Morales is the second person to die from an explosion that occurred on the backside of Coryell Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon. The blast initially killed Michael Bruggman, 44, of Rogers, Texas, and injured 15 others. The injured workers suffered severe burns.

Bruggman's funeral is scheduled for Monday in Belton. Bruggman was an employee of Lochridge-Priest of Waco.

The state fire marshal's office is currently investigating the cause of the blast.

More Stories for you

• UPDATE: Truck crashes into, drives around inside of, San Angelo Walmart

UPDATE — From the San Angelo Police Department:"A 19-year-old Eldorado man is facing multiple Felony charges after he u...

• Four-alarm structure fire on Ward Street

Fire crews are investigating a four-alarm structure fire Thursday afternoon.It occurred at a residence on Ward Street ...

• Over two pounds of methamphetamine seized by Streets Crimes Division Thursday

Over recent months, Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) have been i...

• Street Crimes Division seizes various narcotics from North Street residence

Over recent weeks, the Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) has been investigating a San Angelo man reportedly i...

• Honorary ceiling tiles At Veterans of Foreign Wars Building

"Each tile tells its own story. It tells that person's service to our country," says Veterans of Foreign Wars Manager,...

• ICE protesters remain nearby as feds stand guard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Department of Homeland Security officers, clad in riot gear, removed protesters camped out a...

• Committee considers how Texas veterans could help with school safety

AUSTIN -- Some school district police officers told lawmakers during a joint committee hearing to consider prioritizing...