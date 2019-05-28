State-Regional

Massive 4-alarm fire in Dallas destroys hotel

49 unites respond to blaze, no injuries reported, building a total loss

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 07:28 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 07:29 AM CDT

DALLAS, Texas — A massive fire broke out at the historic Ambassador hotel building on Tuesday morning, destroying a large part of the structure, with 49 units responding to the blaze. No injuries have been reported. 

For live reporting and video of the fire in progress, please follow this link: https://twitter.com/search?q=ambassador%20hotel%20fire%20dallas&src=typd

Samples of social media reports:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News