Massive 4-alarm fire in Dallas destroys hotel
49 unites respond to blaze, no injuries reported, building a total loss
DALLAS, Texas — A massive fire broke out at the historic Ambassador hotel building on Tuesday morning, destroying a large part of the structure, with 49 units responding to the blaze. No injuries have been reported.
For live reporting and video of the fire in progress, please follow this link: https://twitter.com/search?q=ambassador%20hotel%20fire%20dallas&src=typd
Samples of social media reports:
HIRIS Structure Fire Wrk | 1300 S ERVAY ST | 49 UNITS ASSIGNED | 040021 | 01:48 | B | https://t.co/4XeQSUZWX7— Dallas Fire Rescue (@dfrincidents) May 28, 2019
Dallas Fire Rescue on scene fighting a fully involved structure fire at the old Ambassador Hotel on Ervay. pic.twitter.com/ok2VV6TgaV— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) May 28, 2019
@DallasFireRes_q responding to 4-alarm fire at Old Ambassador Hotel. No reported injuries. Over 100 firefighters responding. https://t.co/RphHatcSQm pic.twitter.com/tSLJ5Ld1yE— DALLAS FIRE-RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) May 28, 2019
