Massive 4-alarm fire in Dallas destroys hotel

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The 4-alarm blaze destroyed the historic building Tuesday morning. -- photo via Dallas Fire and Rescue Twitter @DallasFireRes_q

DALLAS, Texas — A massive fire broke out at the historic Ambassador hotel building on Tuesday morning, destroying a large part of the structure, with 49 units responding to the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

For live reporting and video of the fire in progress, please follow this link: https://twitter.com/search?q=ambassador%20hotel%20fire%20dallas&src=typd

Samples of social media reports:

HIRIS Structure Fire Wrk | 1300 S ERVAY ST | 49 UNITS ASSIGNED | 040021 | 01:48 | B | https://t.co/4XeQSUZWX7 — Dallas Fire Rescue (@dfrincidents) May 28, 2019

Dallas Fire Rescue on scene fighting a fully involved structure fire at the old Ambassador Hotel on Ervay. pic.twitter.com/ok2VV6TgaV — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) May 28, 2019