Levee breached along Arkansas River forcing residents to evacuate

DARDANELLE, Ark. (AP) — Flash flood warnings and evacuations were issued for rural areas in western Arkansas Friday after a levee was breached along the Arkansas River.

Levee breach along the Arkansas River, near Dardanelle

Officials urging residents along the river to evacuate

Tulsa, OK residents preparing to return home as waters begin to recede

The levee breach occurred at Dardanelle, approximately 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, AR, as reported by officials. The breach was forecasted, prompting Yell County officials and emergency managers to go door to door urging residents to evacuate Thursday, ahead of the breach.

Jeff Gilkey, Yell County Emergency Manager, informed the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that rapid currents from the river ripped a 40-foot (12-meter) section from the levee. Gilkey stated that "there was nothing we could do to stop it."

Ongoing flooding along the Arkansas River was the cause for the levee breach. The flooding began in Oklahoma, where heavy and frequent thunderstorms have produced record rain and flooding for the month of May. President Donald Trump approved the state's request for a disaster declaration late Thursday night. This includes 16 counties in Arkansas affected by the flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area early Friday, warning residents to be prepared for rapidly rising waters.

The river levels were at above-record levels Friday in the city of Fort Smith, AR, but held steady. Emergency officials say they will not know the full extent of the damage until water levels begin to recede, which could be days or longer.

Residents in northeastern Oklahoma are preparing to return home to assess the damage after many were forced to evacuate from their homes from flood waters this past week. The National Weather Service said the Arkansas River's level at Tulsa has dropped about 4 feet from Wednesday's crest, and will continue to recede over the weekend giving an opportunity for residents to return home.