Former nurse said in phone call to ex-wife after verdict that he wanted patients in the ICU longer so he could make more money

2:15 p.m.

Davis told his brother that “I’d rather get life and die on God’s timing.”

He then laughed. That’s the end of Investigator Roberts’ testimony. No questions from the defense. That ends the day here. No testimony Monday. Back 8:30 a.m Tuesday.

2:12 p.m.

A separate phone call is being played right now. It was placed to one of his brothers.

The phone call begins with berating the jury again. He calls them “unqualified” and not “wanting to talk about all that medical stuff.”

2:07 p.m.

On the phone call, his ex-wife asked Davis out of all the possible ways to make extra money, why would his mind go to hurting patients?

He replied, “I don’t understand why. I don’t know why.”

2:00 p.m.

His ex-wife demands to know why he didn’t stop after one patient if it really was an accident. He says that he “was selfish.”

1:54 p.m.

She blasts Davis for not taking the stand and apologizing. She tells him that he needs to confess.

1:50 p.m.

His ex-wife calls Davis’ mindset “evil and the opposite of what God would want him to do.”

1:45 p.m.

William Davis said that he wanted patients in the ICU longer so that he could keep working. He told his ex-wife that the deaths were accidents.

1:35 p.m.

His ex-wife keeps demanding to know if he is innocent. Davis keeps deflecting by asking if he will be able to see his kids. The call is still being played.

1:25 p.m.

His ex- wife is demanding to know if anything the prosecution was true. He refuses to answer. “I can’t exactly answer that right this second.” The call is still being played.

1:17 p.m.

Davis made phone calls on October 19 of this year, which was Tuesday afternoon. They were made after the guilty verdict was made.

They were made to his ex-wife and began by talking about how the sentencing phase would work. Then he blasts the jury for not even deliberating for an hour. The call is still being played.

1:05 p.m.

Judge Jackson has called the courtroom to order.

There have been rumors that something major would be revealed during this afternoon session. We are not sure what that means.

We have heard that something major would be revealed at this afternoon session. Described as "mindblowing." We'll see what it is.

11:45 a.m.

Lunch break now beginning after the phone call ends. They will resume at 1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

During the phone call, Davis seemed to remember everything about patients that did well under his care.

But then began deflecting and suddenly didn’t remember when it came to patients’ deaths or severe injuries that police were investigating.

11:08 a.m.

Lt. Green had quick testimony about the phone call system. It has ended and prosecutions is recalling Investigator Jeff Roberts with Tyler PD.

They are bringing him back for the phone call he had with Davis after he was fired from CHRISTUS but before he was arrested.

The phone call lasted hours, but only covered the four victims from first part of trial. It seem like they are about to play the rest.

11:05 A.M.

Cazares’ testimony ends with no questions from defense. Next witness to testify is Lt. Elsa Green, who works at the Smith County Jail. She handles phone call system from inside the jail.

10:58 a.m.

Cazares also treated Rickie Glenn. He was doing normal when she asked Davis to watch Glenn while she went to the bathroom. When she came back, Glenn’s health had crashed.

10:50 a.m.

Cazares said that Parker was recovering normally then suffered an unexpected medical event after she walked away for around five minutes.

10:45 a.m.

No questions from the defense for Dr. Crog.

The next witness is Michelle Cazares, a nurse in the CHRISTUS CVICU. She treated Kerry Parker in July 2017.

10:42 a.m.

Crog says he did not expect there to be any problems after Wages’ surgery. He testified that Wages did very well in the procedure.

He was on the surgical team for Rickie Glenn.

10:35 a.m.

Judge Jackson calls the court back to order. The next witness is Dr. Benjamin Crog, a cardiac anesthesiologist at CHRISTUS. He supervised on the surgery for James Wages.

10:13 a.m.

Glenn says he doesn’t take anything for granted anymore, but that it is harder to spend time with family and plan trips together due to his condition.

His testimony ends with no questions from the defense. Judge Jackson calls for a break until 10:30 a.m.

10:10 a.m.

Glenn lost 3 weeks of memory while he was in the hospital. He had to go to rehab for one month.

He was worried he would never walk again. Glenn can no longer weld, which was his passion.

10:00 a.m.

Wages was in a coma for over a month. When he woke up, he was blind. He still suffers from brain damage and memory loss. He could not speak initially but went into rehab and therapy to be able to.

He is paralyzed on his left side. Wages said he was initially completely blind. He is able to see images and colors, but cannot read words. He was emotional on the stand talking about his lack of peripheral vision.

The next witness to testify will be Rickie Glenn, another survivor.

9:50 a.m.

The next witness to testify will be James Wages, the Elvis impersonator who also suffered an unexpected stroke after surgery and is listed as an additional victim of Davis during the sentencing phase.

He is confined to a wheelchair.

9:38 A.M.

Kidwell’s testimony ends with no questions from the defense. She told the jury that he had suffered a stroke the night after his surgery and he was a totally different person.

He was never able to sing the song to her that he promised.

9:35 a.m.

Kidwell took care of James Wages before and after his surgery. He was an Elvis impersonator and she was a huge Elvis fan. He promised to sing her a song before he was discharged.

9:30 a.m.

Dr. Lowe testifies that nothing went wrong in Parker’s surgery and he had expected his recovery to go smoothly.

There were no questions from the defense. The next witness is Diana Kidwell, a CVICU nurse at CHRISTUS since 2002.

9:20 a.m.

Parker came to Tyler for surgery because a CHRISTUS doctor promised him that he could get back to work after the surgery in just three weeks.

His first memory after his surgery was a week later and he said he felt “he was still on drugs” and suffering hallucinations.

He had to be taken back to Louisiana in an ambulance and spent 45 days in a separate hospital. Parker then spent the next two-and-a-half years in rehabs. He had to learn how to walk again, but can still not go very far.

He said that he is still glad he has some abilities “after what I saw this morning.”

His testimony ended with no defense questions. The next witness is Dr. Chirstopher Lowe, the anesthesiologist for Gary Parker’s surgery.

9:10 a.m.

Judge Jackson calls the court to order. The first surviving victim to testify will be Gary Parker. He owned his own decorative concrete business for 25 years.

Original Story

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three victims who survived attacks from convicted murderer and former CHRISTUS nurse William Davis will take the stand Friday morning on the third day of his sentencing phase.

It’s unclear as of this writing exactly who will take the stand, but the following people have been identified as survivors:

Gary Parker

James Wages

Jesus Serano

Pamela Henderson

Ricky Glenn

On Thursday, James Sanders’ granddaughter Amy Landrum testified about his unexpected death and how he was one of the most caring people she knew.

Dr. James Caccitolo reminisced on the distrust that the operating room staff and the ICU nurses felt for each other when they kept experiencing unexplained medical events after routine surgeries.

During the afternoon session on Thursday, the jury was shown the search history from Davis' personal electronic devices that were seized after his arrest.