Five confirmed tornadoes cause damage near the Metroplex

Dan Creel of Armstrong’s Glass and Mirror removes a broken window from the home of Randy Lange on Courtright Dr. in the north part of Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. A strong storm passed through the neighborhood near Heritage Trace Pkwy and N. Riverside Dr. breaking off tree limbs and tearing shingles […]

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX. (AP) – Wednesday morning residents in North Texas awoke to find widespread damage to homes and businesses after severe weather moved through the area.

Areas around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex receive heavy damage from severe weather

4 confirmed tornadoes in North Texas

Damage was reported at DFW airport and Grand Prairie Municipal Airport

Residents across North Texas heard the emergency sirens throughout the early morning hours warning of the threat of damaging winds entering their areas.

5 tornadoes were confirmed:

An EF-1 tornado in north Fort Worth in the Heritage Trace subdivision. Length was almost a half mile wide. An EF-2 torndao in Kemp and Mabank An EF-0 tornado in the town of Krum (Denton County) An EF-0 tornado in Saginaw (Tarrant County) An EF-0 tornado in Rockwall, TX

In Johnson County, emergency officials reported damage to homes. A mobile home was overturned on to a car near Bramblett Road and Highway 4, southeast of Cleburne. One injury was reported.

Approximately 120,000 power outages were reported in North Texas from the severe weather event. Power lines were down near I-20 and Bowman Springs in Arlington, TX which contributed to heavy traffic congestion.

The high winds were also responsible for part of a warehouse roof being blown off into the parking lot at DFW airport causing damage to multiple vehicles.

Elsewhere, at Grand Prairie Municipal Airport several planes were overturned and damaged as a result of the strong winds impacting the area. Initial estimates from the airport say that 67 planes were damaged or destroyed. No reports of injuries.