ERCOT: ‘Weather related’ problems were the biggest reason for power outages during Texas’ winter storm

State-Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc., (ERCOT), has released an early report on causes behind the mass generator outages during Texas’ historic Winter Storm Uri back in February.

ERCOT, which controls the flow of power in the state, indicates that the largest cause of outages from Monday, Feb. 15 to Friday, Feb. 19 is, unsurprisingly, “weather-related” problems.

The preliminary report, released Tuesday, shows an aggregate of outages and their causes. In addition to total outages, “derates” — or partial outages — are also factored in.

ERCOT says “weather related” outages include frozen equipment, ice accumulation, ice/snow cover, and flooded equipment.

The next biggest reason for outages is listed as “equipment issues,” followed by “fuel limitations,” and finally, “existing outages.”

ERCOT Preliminary Report on Outage CausesDownload

“Equipment issues” include failures or malfunctions not related to the cold weather, ERCOT says.

Meanwhile, the most minimal reasons indicated are “frequency related,” “transmission loss” and “miscellaneous.” Here, “transmission loss,” means a forced outage.

During the storm and in the weeks after, ERCOT gained global attention for management of the events, which resulted in seismic shifts within the council, investigations, state legislature hearings, and calls for an operational overhaul.

In the wake of continued outages, Texas Governor Greg Abbott made investigation into the council an emergency item for the current legislative session.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Abbott. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable.”

With the spotlight bearing down on the council, several board members resigned, many were harshly criticized for being charge of Texas’ power flow while living elsewhere — including outside of the U.S.

Then, on March 3, ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness was given a 60-day termination notice by the council’s board of directors, with no specific reason given. While Magness was eligible to receive a severance package of up to $800,000, he announced he would not accept it.

ERCOT says it will give the report to Texas lawmakers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 85° 51°

Thursday

91° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 61°

Friday

95° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 54°

Saturday

81° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 54°

Sunday

93° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 93° 60°

Monday

81° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 81° 53°

Tuesday

72° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

1 AM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

5 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

7 AM
Clear
0%
52°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
55°
Sunny

San Angelo

59°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

57°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

63°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.