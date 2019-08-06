Donate blood and win Dallas Cowboys tickets

Donate by Saturday to be entered into the drawing

San Angelo – 8/5/2019 – The recent shootings and summer continues to impact the local blood supply. Donate by Saturday in the Vitalant Donation Center or any mobile blood drive, you will be entered to win 2 tickets to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans Pre-Season Game on August 24th!

Drawing open to all who donate between Aug 5 & 10. Drawing on Aug 12. Tickets courtesy of Chuck Romo

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

Vitalant Donation Center: 2020 W. Beauregard in San Angelo

Hours of operation: Mon, Tue, Thur Noon – 6pm Wed & Fri 8am – 1.30pm Sat, 9am – 1.30pm

Mobile Blood Drive open to public wed, aug 7 at west central wireless on knickerbocker road 10am-2:30pm

Pizza provided for donors

also receive chick-fil-a/charleys philly steaks coupons & t-shirt



Appointments encouraged but walkins are welcome!

Call 877-258-4825 or www.bloodhero.com or download the Vitalant app

About Vitalant

Vitalant (“Vye-TAL-ent”) is the nation’s second largest community blood service provider, supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states. Vitalant inspires local communities to serve the needs of others and transform lives through the selfless act of donating blood. Every day, almost 5,000 blood donations are needed to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and Vitalant’s 780,000 donors supply 1.8 million donations a year. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more. For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25VITAL). Join the conversation about impacting the lives of others on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Release from Vitalant