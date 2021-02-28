A preview of the Rattlesnake Roundup

SAN ANGELO, Texas (2021) – The Sweetwater Jaycee’s get ready for the 63rd annual Rattlesnake Roundup – the largest in the world. This event, meant to educate the community on rattlesnake safety, will also be an exciting weekend with a parade, Miss Snake Charmer pageant, and carnival.



Rob McCann, Public Relations Director, tells us about why he continues to be involved with snakes and the roundup event.



“When you live in West Texas, when you’re out and about, it’s not a matter of if you’ll see a rattlesnake, it’s a matter of when you’ll see a rattlesnake.”



Another member of group Riley Sawyer, says it’s more than just an event, but also a way to educate and inform the community how to respond to a rattlesnake interaction. This could save lives and keep the people aware of their surroundings. However, the Miss Snake Charmer pageant contestants learned much more than how to be safe in the perfect habitat for rattlesnakes — West Texas.



“Proving to myself that I can step out of my comfort zone, doing something that I’ve never done before, and knowing that I have the courage to do that” is the greatest outcome of the Rattlesnake RoundUp preview event for contestant, Avery Schiffner.



More on the preview event in the video above. For more information on this years Round up, visit: http://www.rattlesnakeroundup.net/calendar-of-events1.html