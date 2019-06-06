A new mass shelter for migrant children opening in Texas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This May 29, 2019 photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows some of 1,036 migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, TX. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, File)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This May 29, 2019 photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows some of 1,036 migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, TX. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, File)

U.S. (AP) - A new mass facility to hold migrant children will be opening soon in Texas. The federal government is considering detaining hundreds of more youths on three military bases around the United States, adding a total of 3,000 new beds to the already overtaxed system.

Up to 1,600 teens will be held in the new emergency facility located in Carrizo Springs, Texas, said Mark Weber, a spokesman for Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The agency is also deciding using Army and Air Force bases in Georgia, Montana and Oklahoma to house an additional 1,400 kids in the coming weeks, amid the influx of children traveling to the U.S. alone. Most of the children have arrived in the U.S. without their families and are held in government custody while authorities determine if they can be released to relatives or family friends.

Weber says that these new facilities will be considered temporary emergency shelters and not be subjected to state child welfare licensing requirements. A large detention camp in the Texas desert was shut down in January due to the facility being unlicensed. Another unlicensed facility remains in operation in the Miami suburbs.

"It is our legal requirement to take care of these children so that they are not in Border Patrol facilities," Weber said. "They will have the services that ORR always provides, which is food, shelter and water."

Two children died through the agency's network of shelters causing the agency to come under fire and facing lawsuits over the treatment of children in its care. The agency says it must set up new facilities or risk running out of beds.

The announcement of the program's expansion follows the government's decision to scale back or cut paying for recreation, English-language courses and legal services for the more than 13,200 migrant toddlers, school-age children and teens in its custody.

11,507 were apprehended by border agents for the month of May who were traveling alone. The Health and Human Services Department, which oversees the refugee office, notified shelters around the country last week that it was not going to reimburse them for teachers' pay, legal services or recreational equipment, saying budget cuts were needed as record numbers of unaccompanied children arrive at the border, largely from Central America.

Attorneys said the move violates a legal settlement known as the Flores agreement which requires the government to provide education and recreational activities to migrant children in its care.

Advocates have slammed the move as punitive, saying such services are typically available to adult prisoners.

"ORR's canceling of these services will inflict further harm on children, many of whom continue to languish for months without being placed safely and expeditiously into a sponsor's care. That is not only unacceptable, it could be in violation of the law," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat who chairs the House Appropriations subcommittee with oversight on the agency's budget.