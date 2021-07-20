WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Brent Dickson gives update on quadruple murder in New Summerfield

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson will give an update on the quadruple murder just outside of New Summerfield at 3 p.m.

Dickson said that the call came in at 7:44 a.m. reporting seeing a body in a driveway at a residence on Highway 110 and deputies arrived at the scene at 8:20 a.m. They found one person in the driveway and three others in a nearby mobile home dead from gunshot wounds.

Included among the victims was a 18-year-old male, 47-year-old male, 45-year-old female and another female of an unknown age. Two victims, the 18-year-old and the woman with a yet unknown age, were mother and son.

The vehicle of interest, a 2017 red Dodge Challenger was stolen. Dickson said the person of interest is considered armed and dangerous.

The home is located between Troup and New Summerfield at Highway 110 near CR 4719, according to Dickson. Three bodies were found in a white mobile home behind the residence, and one was found in the driveway in front of the residence.

Dickson said they are still working to notify the families and get search warrants for the residence.

Photos of the person of interest’s car from New Summerfield quadruple homicide. License plate number LTY 9935. (via Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.)

Sheriff Dickson said there was a car seen leaving the house and the driver is a “person of interest.” The car is a 2017 red Dodge Challenger with the license plate LTY 9935. No other identifying information about the driver was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office 903-683-2271.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.