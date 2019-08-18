Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick undergoes a heart stent procedure. He now urges heart health awareness

AUSTIN, TX — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been released from the hospital after undergoing a heart stent procedure. He is now pleading and urging Texans to pay close attention to their own heart health.

Patrick underwent tests at the hospital after experiencing significant chest pains Thursday evening, according to the Lt. Governor’s office. After multiple tests came back negative, doctors discovered a heart blockage.

A stent was immediately put into place.

In a Saturday press release, Patrick’s office said:

“The Lt. Governor is extremely grateful to the doctors at Methodist Willowbrook for going the extra mile and insisting on that final test. He is feeling great today and he has a prognosis for a long, healthy life. He was released from the hospital and will return to work later this week.”

Patrick is encouraging Texans to pay close attention to their own health and the warning signs regarding heart health, the Lt. Governor’s office said.