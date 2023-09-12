SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo State Park is inviting the community to participate in a ruck to bring awareness to Veteran Suicide.

September is Suicide Prevention Month and the State Park, along with several other parks across Texas, is hosting a Veteran Suicide Awareness Ruck on Saturday, September 30th from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to bring a 17-pound ruck in order to honor the 17 veterans who are lost to suicide each day.

The ruck is free to attend and will begin at the Chaparral Pavilion. The Ruck will cover 1.25 miles, participants are recommended to bring a rucksack, water and closed-toed shoes. Local organizations and other resources will be available during the event.