Woman killed in head-on collision in Lampasas County

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman dies in a drunk driving accident in Lampasas County.

Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash Friday night on US-281, south of Evant. Investigators say a 2020 Ford Edge sedan, operated by a 48 year-old man from Austin, was traveling northbound.

A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, operated by a 71-year-old man from San Antonio, was southbound approaching the Ford. The investigation revealed the Ford sedan crossed over the double-yellow center stripe and crossed into the path of the Dodge. The driver of the Dodge Ram attempted to take evasive action and swerve to avoid a collision. The Ford collided head on with the Dodge truck.

The passenger in the front right seat of the Dodge has been identified as 62-year-old Carol Ann Neatherlin, of San Antonio, who was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Cameron Brister. The driver of the Dodge was transported to Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford showed signs of intoxication, and was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

This investigation is still active and open.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety