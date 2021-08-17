Woman dead, man hospitalized in Waco structure fire

State News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized in a Waco structure fire.

The Waco Fire Department received a call at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday regarding a fire in the 5700 block of Lakemont Drive, with a person trapped inside. The first unit arrived at 5:00 p.m. and found the fire to be more in the rear of the home.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters rescued a man and a woman, but the woman died at the scene. The man has been transported to Baylor Scott and White – Hillcrest.

30 firefighters responded to the scene, with six fire engines and two ladder trucks. The Waco Police Department and EMS also responded.

Source: Waco Fire Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.