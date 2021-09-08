Waco ISD reacts to Ken Paxton lawsuit threat

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District, as well as four other school districts, face potential lawsuits from the state if they continue to keep their mask mandates in place.

This comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went to Facebook to threaten to sue schools with mask mandates.

FOX 44 reached out to Waco ISD to get their take on Paxton’s threat. In the statement sent from Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon, she says:

“Governor Abbott, Attorney General Paxton and Commissioner Morath need to get their stories straight. The state told a court in Dallas that neither the governor nor the attorney general would be enforcing the mask provisions of the governor’s executive order. The Texas Education Agency told school districts that the mask provisions wouldn’t be enforced while litigation was going. Now, the attorney general is making threats on Facebook.

“I’m not interested in politics. I’m focused on taking care of kids, and that includes doing what we can as a school district to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in our schools and other facilities. We’ll continue to consult with medical experts and monitor both public health and legal developments. For now, though, we will also continue to require masks inside all Waco ISD buildings.”

The Waco ISD mask mandate was implemented last August, right after she made the decision.

“We know that masks do help prevent the spread of the disease, and we want to do our part, and we don’t want our students to take the disease home with them and spread it to family members. We don’t want it spread any further in our community,” says Dr. Kincannon.