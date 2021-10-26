UPDATE: Suspect in Orchard Lane shooting identified, charged with murder

WACO, Texas – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in the shooting at Orchard Lane, and says he is charged with murder.

24-year-old Deotis Gray allegedly opened fire with an AK-47 at a trail ride event, which led to a man being struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 that Gray was arrested Tuesday evening during an operation involving the Sheriff’s Office’s FAST Unit and U.S. Marshals near Sanger Avenue and Highway 6. His bond was set at $1 million.

The shooting took place around 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Orchard Lane. McNamara tells FOX 44 News that this is when deputies got the first call.

When they arrived at the scene, they found somewhere between 500 and 1,000 people were in the area for a trail ride event.

Witnesses told the deputies Gray opened fire, killing 25-year-old Scotty Stevens. Sheriff McNamara says it appears the gunman targeted Stevens, and this may be connected to another shooting in Waco. Along with being shot, McNamara says a vehicle also ran over Stevens.

Police from West, Bellmead, and Waco helped conduct the investigation, along with Texas State Troopers.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office