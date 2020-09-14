One confirmed dead after Greyhound bus crash between Lubbock and Wichita Falls

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Multiple first responder units were on the scene of a crash involving a Greyhound bus and a pick-up truck at U.S. 277 and U.S 183 in Baylor County, Texas on Monday.

A Texas Department of Public Safety official said one person was confirmed dead and multiple passengers were seriously injured. There were 29 passengers on the bus, including some that had been picked up in Lubbock.

According to DPS, the driver of the pickup truck had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TexomasHomepage.com, the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Seymour-Baylor County EMS, DPS Highway Patrol and Air Evac responded to the scene of a Greyhound bus turned on its side.

According to the Greyhound Bus website, there was one bus en route from Denver, Colorado to Dallas that was in the area of Baylor County as of 1:55 p.m. The last recorded stop for the bus was in Lubbock, where it departed at 11:05 a.m.

Image from texomashomepage.com