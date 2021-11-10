U.S. Department of Labor Awards Workforce Solutions of Central Texas with 2021 Hire Vets Medallion

BELTON, Texas – U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, recognized Workforce Solutions of Central Texas as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, during a virtual award ceremony.

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas earned the platinum award after applying earlier this year.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program, is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia.

All companies have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, while also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan, that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria. This includes:

Veteran hiring and retention percentages

Availability of veteran-specific resources

Leadership programming for veterans

Dedicated human resource efforts;

Pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses, that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period, will open to employers on January 31, 2022.

For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

For more information about Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, please go to www.workforcesolutionsctx.com.

Source: Workforce Solutions of Central Texas