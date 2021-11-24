Texas organizations creating care packages for deployed soldiers

WACO, Texas – Veterans of Foreign Wars and Texans Helping Others are collecting donations of hygiene and non-perishable items to show their support for soldiers protecting our Nation.

The majority of the Waco National Guard Unit 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, has been deployed to assist at the border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

With Thanksgiving tomorrow and many soldiers away from their family during the holidays, the organizations wanted to let soldiers know they are cared for miles away.

Texas Helping Others Board Member & lifelong VFW member Jake Gobin says he knows what it is like to be away from family during the holidays.

“I’ve spent three Thanksgiving’s away overseas and it does mean a lot when the community comes together and gives items especially during the holidays,” Gobin said.

Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March to respond to the increase in illegal immigration.

“We plan on taking the items, and everything down to the border the week of December 13th,” Gobin said.

Members of VFW and Texas Helping Others will personally deliver all the items collected to the soldiers.

They have a list of items suggested for donations, and are also open to items not listed.

“What we’ve heard, since there are so many additional soldiers and people down at the border right now, just [the] simple things that you can’t find in the stores; like beef jerky, sunflower seeds, body powder, foot spray, wordbooks, and stuff like that for when they are on their down time,” Gobin said.

If you are unable to make an item donation, there is one contribution Gobin says is priceless to a deployed soldier.

“Always getting notes especially from kids, from family members when you are not home; just a note is even more than a lot of people understand,” Gobin said.

Donations can be dropped off at FVW Post 6008 725 Sun Valley Blvd, Hewitt, TX, 76643, Texas.

The last day for donations is December 3rd.