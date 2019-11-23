Texas Navy vet found dead in apartment 3 years later

DESOTO, Texas (AP) — The body of a man was identified into his suburban Dallas apartment. He has been dead for about three years.

DeSoto police say the body of 51-year-old Ronald Wayne White was found on the kitchen floor last week by DeSoto Town Center staff Apartments checking units that were not using water.

White had been on a month-to-month lease with his rent taken from his bank account automatically.

A Dallas county medical examiner says White had been dead about three years when the Navy veteran’s body was found.

White’s mother, Doris Stevens, tells WFAA-TV that her son was diabetic.

She says his career as a defense contractor took him all over the world, but he would call her at least twice a month, regardless of where he was.

The calls stopped three years ago.