SONORA, Texas – All Sonora ISD schools to begin classes at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 10th due to a security threat, according to Sonora ISD’s Facebook page on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

According to the post, Sonora’s Secondary School is experiencing a security threat. Sonora ISD Administration and local law enforcement are taking all precautions.

All Sonora ISD Schools will have a 10:00 a.m. delayed start for Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The full post from Sonora ISD is below.