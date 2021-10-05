Social media v. Texas: Why are Facebook, Twitter and others suing?

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As media giant Facebook remains under fire on the national stage, it’s bringing another fight to the Lone Star State — because of a new Texas law prohibiting social media sites from banning some users.

The groups suing also represent Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Some are worried about the consequences if “The Social Media Censorship” law remains in place.

These kinds of discussions were only magnified after former President Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“On the one hand, we need someone making decisions about what happens in these spaces. And we [have] got to stop incitements to violence and electoral disinformation and other kinds of problematic content there,” University of Texas professor Sam Woolley said. “On the other hand, social media companies have been imbued with far too much power.”

Texas lawmakers used new anti-censorship legislation to take away platforms’ power to filter content. Republicans say it protects freedom of speech.

But Woolley said he thinks the bill is unconstitutional.

“It’s predicated on the idea that you can censor the behavior of private institutions,” he says.

Social media experts are reminding users that they agree to the terms of service that private companies like Facebook set, including termination of accounts.