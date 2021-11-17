Oklahoma man dies following Odessa assault, suspect now charged with Murder

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Lester Robert Bland, 40, of Oklahoma, died Tuesday evening from his injuries after he was assaulted in the parking lot of a restaurant in Odessa, Texas.

The suspect in this case, Jose Bernabe Ballardo, 33, also of Oklahoma, has now been charged with Murder.

Early in the morning on November 16, the Odessa Police Department responded to Frisky Brewery at 7050 Tres Hermanas to investigate the assault. There, police found the victim, Lester Robert Bland, 40, also of Oklahoma unconscious. According to OPD, Bland was hit several times in the head during the assault.

Now, OPD is asking anyone who witnessed the fight between the pair to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.