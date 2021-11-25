Non-profits give back to community on day of thanks

WACO, Texas — While many are cooking and sharing time with family, some are giving back to the community by sharing meals with those who might just need an extra hand.

Friends for Life and The Salvation Army are just two of the many non-profit organizations that were helping people receive a meal on this foodie holiday.

Many are serving hundreds of people who may not have gotten a Thanksgiving meal otherwise.

“We have about 300 seniors and adults with disabilities who live out in the community and either they live on their own or they might live in a group home,” Waco Friends for Life Coordinator April Love said. “And so what is happening is the volunteers are going to individuals homes knocking on their doors. They’re delivering that thanksgiving meal, maybe just to the little old lady who lives in a home by herself. Or maybe there’s a family.”

While Friends for Life delivered meals, The Salvation Army of Waco made sure that everyone who came for a plate did not leave hungry.

“If we invite people to sit and they say, well, I sure like to have a second plate, we’ll go get them a second plate,” McLennan County Commanding Major Jim Taylor said. “So we’re looking at serving anywhere between 300 and 350 plates. Some of that will be takeaways. Some of that will be I’m just having second. Some of it will just be. That’s all I can eat today.”

Some may ask what makes this work so special?

“Because what’s better than getting together with people and having some good food,” Love said. “So I have to say that our clients just look forward to this day every single year because they know that they’re going to get to be able to visit.”

Happy Thanksgiving!