Governor Abbott adds Illegal Voting Penalty Increase to Third Special Session Agenda

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Abbott submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying legislation to increase the penalties for illegal voting as an additional agenda item for the Third Special Session that began on Monday, September 20, according to a release from Governor Abbott on Thursday.

In the message to the Senate and House of Representatives of the 87th Texas Legislature, Third Session, Governor Abbott called for legislation increasing the penalties for illegal voting that were reduced in Senate Bill No. 1 that passed in the 87th Legislature, Second Session.

“The State of Texas has made tremendous progress in upholding the integrity of our elections,” Governor Abbott said. “By increasing penalties for illegal voting, we will send an even clearer message that voter fraud will not be tolerated in Texas.”

Courtesy: Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott