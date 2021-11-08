Flurry of lawsuits against Travis Scott expected — the rapper has a history of chaotic shows

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 24: Travis Scott performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (Nexstar) — Edgar Acosta says his 21-year-old son, Axel Acosta, loved rap music and went to Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival on Friday to enjoy himself. Instead, his family is now grieving a life cut short.

“I lost my son. It could’ve been you,” Acosta said. “He was a great kid, excellent student…he was trying to study and going to school to be an engineer or computer programmer.”

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s office released the names of all eight people who died as a result of Friday’s concert. A spokesperson said the autopsies are completed, but it is too soon to determine cause and manner of death, saying it could take several weeks.

Widely renowned Texas attorney Tony Buzbee said on Monday his firm is filing suit on behalf of 35 plaintiffs, including Acosta and possibly more.

“Certainly neither Travis Scott nor his handlers, entourage, managers, agents, promoters, organizers, or sponsors cared enough about Axel to make even a minimal effort to keep him and the others at the concert safe,” Buzbee said.

The Acosta family is one of dozens already suing, or planning to sue. Beginning Saturday, several lawsuits were filed against Travis Scott — whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster III — as well as Live Nation, the event organizer. Buzbee said he plans to sue Live Nation on behalf of his clients.

The attorney pointed out lengthy list of past allegations and lawsuits against Live Nation — a company that promotes, operates, and manages ticket sales for live entertainment. Buzbee was also quick to point out Travis Scott’s criminal history.

A brief history of chaos at Travis Scott concerts

August 2015: Scott pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges following a 2015 incident at Lollapalooza, a music festival in Chicago. Security workers cut his set short after he encouraged fans to jump over the security gates.

May 2017: Scott was arrested after a concert in Rogers, Arkansas, where police said he incited a riot. They claimed he encouraged people to rush to the stage and bypass security. He later plead guilty to disorderly conduct, but the other two charges were dropped.

November 2019: Three people were transported to a local hospital with minor leg injuries after they were trampled at Scott’s show during his 2019 Astroworld Festival in Houston.