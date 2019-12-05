Birth rates won’t maintain national population, CDC says

KLST/KSAN (San Angelo, TX) – Last year’s birth rates reached a record low, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The report shows a total of 3,791,712 births were registered in 2018. That is a 2 percent drop compared to the previous year.

In order to maintain the current population, the report says American families need to have 2,100 births per 1,000 women.

The lower birth rates are happening in Texas as well.

Texas reported 378,624 live births in 2018, down from 382,050 in 2017.

Increases in preterm birth rates were seen in nine states between 2017 and 2018: Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Texas.

Nationally, teen birth rates for girls 15 to 19 fell 7 percent in 2018, going from 18.8 births per 1,000 women in 2017 to 17.4 births per 1,000.

The total fertility rate in Texas fell from 1,916 in 2017 to 1,870 in 2018.