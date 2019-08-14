A wedding crasher is on the loose in Texas

A $4,000 reward is being offered to help catch this suspect.



(CNN) – Planning on tying the knot soon? If you are in south-central Texas you might get an unwanted quest showing up at the reception, and she may not leave empty-handed.

Authorities in Comal County are warning people about a woman who has been showing up at weddings in the area and stealing gifts.

A $4,000 reward is being offered to help catch this suspect.

Photos of the suspect have been released by the county sheriff’s office. They are calling the woman in the photos “The Wedding Crasher.”

They say she has been going to weddings in Comal County as well as surrounding counties, preying on unsuspecting families and friends.

She arrives uninvited, poses as a guest, and then steals the gifts.

“Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

