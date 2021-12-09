WALL– Wall’s Sam Lerh signs to continue her golfing career at Oklahoma Baptist Univerity. Lerh was joined by her family and friends in the Wall High School gym as she put pen to paper to become a Bison.
The 2021 State Champion plans on pursuing a degree in nursing and says she chose OBU because she wanted to attend a Christian University.
