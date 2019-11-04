State Amendment Propositions on the November 5th Voting Ballot

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On November 5th, voters throughout the Concho Valley will have 10 proposed State of Texas Constitutional Amendments to cast their vote on. The 10 proposed amendments are:

State of Texas Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.

State of Texas Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.

State of Texas Proposition 3: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by disaster.

State of Texas Proposition 4: The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income. For Proposition 4, a “YES” vote means you “DO NOT” want a State Income Tax. A “NO” vote means you “DO” want a State Income Tax.

State of Texas Proposition 5: The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state and sales tax.

State of Texas Proposition 6: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

State of Texas Proposition 7: The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.

State of Texas Proposition 8: The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.

State of Texas Proposition 9: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.

State of Texas Proposition 10: The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.

In Water Valley, there will be a Special Bond Election for the Water Valley Independent School District. The Proposition is as follows: The issuance of $16,000,000 of bonds by the Water Valley Independent School District and levying the tax in payment thereof.

Voters in San Angelo also have a special election. The Proposition is as follows: Shall the City of San Angelo’s Lake Nasworthy Trust Fund principal balance be used as described below? Lake Nasworthy lake and river improvements to enhance water recreation and the elimination of related litter and pollution not to exceed $6 million in actual costs for: Boat ramps, Fishing piers, Shoreline erosion control, Sandy beaches. Balance of the fund as of May 5, 2020, excluding the $6 million allocated for above projects, be used for the expansion, reconfiguration, and replacement of the current sewer system servicing the Lake Nasworthy area to expand capacity for current and future development.

Election Day is November 5th and Election Day Polling Places will be open 7 AM to 7 PM. A list of Polling Places in throughout Tom Green County are provided below:

Name of Polling Center Address Angelo Bible Church 3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby Belmore Baptist Church 1214 S. Bell St., Fellowship Hall Calvary Baptist Church 2401 Armstrong St., Fellowship Center Christoval Community Center 20022 Main St., Christoval, TX, 76935 Celebration Church 2639 Sunset Dr., Foyer Concho Valley Transit District

(Bus Depot) 506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building SAF First Assembly of God

Church 1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall Grape Creek Community Center 8207 US Hwy 87N, Room A-2 Keating Paint & Body 5050 N. Chadbourne St. Reception

Area Paulann Baptist Church 2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel Plaza del Sol II Apartments 4359 Oak Grove Blvd.,

Multi-purpose Room Southgate Church of Chrsit 528 Country Club Rd., Fellowship Hall Southside Recreation Center 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd.,

Multi-Purpose Room St. Ambrose Catholic Church 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX, 76957,

Fellowship Hall MHMR Services for the

Concho Valley, Admin Bldg. 1501 W. Beauregard Ave.,

Jack Ray Room Veribest Baptist Church 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX, 76886,

Fellowship Hall Wesley United Trinity Methodist

Church 301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall TXDOT 4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E,

Training room West Texas Rehabilitation

Center 1925 University Ave.,

Conference Center

Courtesy: Tom Green County Courthouse