Start dates for Concho Valley area school districts

San Angelo, TX — The City of San Angelo will begin its annual sealcoating street maintenance on August 4, according to a statement issued by the city's Public Information Office on Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020.

Sealcoating this year will cover streets in the Lakeview, Reagan, Riverside, Bradford, and Belaire neighborhoods. A map of the maintenance area can be found at the City of San Angelo website, or can be downloaded in .pdf format below.