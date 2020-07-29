Start dates for Concho Valley area school districts

Ambleside School of San Angelo – Start date is August 24. Official school website: http://www.amblesidesanangelo.net/
Angelo Catholic School – Start date is August 17. Official school website: https://www.angelocatholicschool.org/
Ballinger ISD – Start date is August 19. Official school website: https://www.ballingerisd.net/
Brady ISD – Start date is August 24. Official school website: https://www.facebook.com/MasonHS/
Bronte ISD – Start date is August 10. Official school website: http://www.bronteisd.net/index.php
Christoval ISD – Start date is September 9. Official school website: https://www.christovalisd.org/
Cornerstone Christian School – Official school website: http://www.ccs-sanangelo.com/index.php
Eden ISD – Start date is August 13. Official school website: https://www.edencisd.net/o/eden-cisd
Grape Creek ISD – Start date is August 24. Official school website: https://www.grapecreekisd.net/
Irion County ISD – Start date is August 20. Official school website: https://www.irion-isd.org/
Mason ISD – Start date is August 18. Official school website: https://www.masonisd.net/
Menard ISD – Start date is August 17. Official school website: https://www.menardisd.net/
Miles ISD – Start date is August 19. Official school website: https://www.milesisd.net/o/miles-isd
Premier High School – Start date is August 19. Official school website: https://premier-sanangelo.responsiveed.com/home
Robert Lee ISD – Start date is August 17. Official school website: https://www.rlisd.net/Page/1
San Angelo Christian Academy – Start date is August 13. Official school website: http://www.sanangelochristianacademy.org/
San Angelo ISD– Start date is August 19. Official school website: https://www.saisd.org/
Schleicher County ISD – Start date is August 19. Official school website: https://www.scisd.net/scisd
Sonora ISD – Start date is August 17. Official school website: http://www.sonoraisd.net/
TLCA – Start date is August 11. Official school website: https://www.tlca-sanangelo.com/
Trinity Lutheran School and Early Childhood – Start date is August 19. Official school website: http://www.trinityschoolsa.com/
Veribest ISD – Start date is August 19. Official school website: http://www.veribestisd.net/
Wall ISD – Start date is August 27. Official school website: https://www.wallisd.net/