Start dates for Concho Valley area school districts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ambleside School of San Angelo – Start date is August 24. Official school website: http://www.amblesidesanangelo.net/

Angelo Catholic School – Start date is August 17. Official school website: https://www.angelocatholicschool.org/

Ballinger ISD – Start date is August 19. Official school website: https://www.ballingerisd.net/

Brady ISD – Start date is August 24. Official school website: https://www.facebook.com/MasonHS/

Bronte ISD – Start date is August 10. Official school website: http://www.bronteisd.net/index.php

Christoval ISD – Start date is September 9. Official school website: https://www.christovalisd.org/

Cornerstone Christian School – Official school website: http://www.ccs-sanangelo.com/index.php

Eden ISD – Start date is August 13. Official school website: https://www.edencisd.net/o/eden-cisd

Grape Creek ISD – Start date is August 24. Official school website: https://www.grapecreekisd.net/

Irion County ISD – Start date is August 20. Official school website: https://www.irion-isd.org/

Mason ISD – Start date is August 18. Official school website: https://www.masonisd.net/

Menard ISD – Start date is August 17. Official school website: https://www.menardisd.net/

Miles ISD – Start date is August 19. Official school website: https://www.milesisd.net/o/miles-isd

Premier High School – Start date is August 19. Official school website: https://premier-sanangelo.responsiveed.com/home

Robert Lee ISD – Start date is August 17. Official school website: https://www.rlisd.net/Page/1

San Angelo Christian Academy – Start date is August 13. Official school website: http://www.sanangelochristianacademy.org/

San Angelo ISD– Start date is August 19. Official school website: https://www.saisd.org/

Schleicher County ISD – Start date is August 19. Official school website: https://www.scisd.net/scisd

Sonora ISD – Start date is August 17. Official school website: http://www.sonoraisd.net/

TLCA – Start date is August 11. Official school website: https://www.tlca-sanangelo.com/

Trinity Lutheran School and Early Childhood – Start date is August 19. Official school website: http://www.trinityschoolsa.com/

Veribest ISD – Start date is August 19. Official school website: http://www.veribestisd.net/

Wall ISD – Start date is August 27. Official school website: https://www.wallisd.net/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.