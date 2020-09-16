Standoff ends in arrest

Tonight’s standoff in the 700 block of Cactus Lane ended in the arrest of 47-year-old Dusty Lee Large. He is jailed tonight on a charge of Convicted Felon in Possession of a firearm and ammunition and two counts of Aggravated Assault against a peace officer.

This afternoon about 3:15 – officers say — deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office were serving felony arrest warrants in the 700 block of Cactus Lane. Deputies entered a trailer home in which the suspect was occupying.

According to a spokesman –as deputies entered — the suspect brandished a firearm in a threatening manner. In response — one deputy discharged a firearm toward the suspect, who retreated into the home and barricaded himself inside.

After more than three hours of negotiations the suspect walked out of the residence this evening — and was taken into custody.