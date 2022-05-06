(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” after Annastasia “Annie” Hester is stabbed in a Portland, Oregon suburb while sleeping, investigators uncover personal details that point to multiple suspects and possible motives in her murder.

Here is a preview of Josh Mankiewicz’s report:

DETECTIVE AARON TURNAGE: I don’t think there are words to describe the level of intensity in that 911 call.

That’s because the call was made by Annie at 2:59 a.m. It’s a chilling 6-minute long cry for help made shortly after her attacker left those bloody shoeprints behind on the way out.

OPERATOR: 911.

ANNIE: Help, someone tried to kill me.

OPERATOR: 911, how can I help you?

ANNIE: Someone tried to kill me.

At Annie’s autopsy, Turnage understood why Annie was in such pain. There were more than 60 stab wounds, some as deep as eight inches. And strangely, something was carved into her shoulder.

DETECTIVE AARON TURNAGE: It was a v, an x, and then another v. And that’s not a roman numeral, but that’s what it looked like.

JOSH: Some sorta message? Some sorta signature?

DETECTIVE AARON TURNAGE: Could’ve been. That’s what we were thinking. One of the things that haunts me about this case, is just the level of pain that Annie had to endure for three and a half hours. And still, Annie has the wherewithal to fight for herself, call 911, and get out the information to get law enforcement there.

It was time for Detective Turnage to start getting face-to-face with those who might know who had done this to Annie.

