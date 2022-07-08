SAN ANGELO, Texas- Blistering temperatures in the Concho Valley has led St. Paul Presbyterian Church to open their doors to those in need of some cool A/C.

“What we do is we open up this room and the gym every week day, when its 100 degrees or higher,” said Church elder, Dowlan Smith.

Smith says through offering a place to cool down they have built meaningful relationships within the community.

“To connect with people, to understand more of the struggles their having, and to know that its really hard and we can do things that will help meaningfully,” Smith added

They’re not only offering cool air but movies, games and food to pass the time by.

“Food that you can prepare here in the microwave, we have games, and also courtesy of the library we have free Wi-Fi and places to charge up phones,” he said.

The center is open from noon to 7 P.M. And the weekly schedule is posted on their Facebook page as well as on the office door of the church.