St. Paul Presbyterian Church continues food distribution program

The St. Paul Presbyterian Church has been distributing food since March 17, 2020 when shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 to 1, we do a food distribution. It’s a drive up, we’re going to put it into your trunk or your backseat. You have to open the door, we’re very careful not to spread anything from one vehicle to the next and to keep all of our workers and clients safe,” Tim Davenport-Herbst, Pastor at St. Paul Presbyterian Church said.

This all volunteer crew says they rely on the partnerships with the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank and the San Angelo Area Foundation. Today’s donation of milk was courtesy of TLCA.

“We really appreciate our partnership with the Concho Valley food bank and we have been able to do an awful lot along with the area foundation which has provided an awful lot of funding so that all of us can keep doing this and keep helping people as the need continues to grow. We’re doing this because Jesus says whatever you did to the least of my brothers and sisters you do to me. The people who are in this community in need. This is Jesus in our midst, and we get to have the opportunity to care for him as he cares for us.” Davenport-Herbst said.

The volunteers say they have never turned anyone away who needed food and you don’t have to line up early just make sure to get there before 1 p.m.