St. Mary’s Jamaica Festival

San Angelo, Texas – With live music flooding the ears of the attendees, washer tournaments and an abundance of food vendors, St. Mary’s Church hosted the annual Jamaica festival on Sunday, September 1.

Tj Tarin, Chairman of the festival said, ” It’s just super exciting to see everybody come together and how it all unfolded today. I remember being a teenager, coming to St. Mary’s and helping them. They would put us to volunteer and now to actually be in charge. It’s crazy.”

The festival was solely volunteer based, with all proceeds going to St. Mary’s Church. The family friendly festival began after the morning service and concluded around 11 p.m.