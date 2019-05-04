Spring Jam 2019 concert preparations

SAN ANGELO, TX – Spring Jam is back and for the 2019 iteration of the festival, organizers opted outside, to the river stage along the concho river in the heart of the san angelo community. Previously the festival was housed in the Spur Arena.

“Most people think maybe putting something like this together is easy but it’s not,” said Kris Randolph, one of the principle Spring Jam organizers. “You know you’re talking logistics from the food for hospitality, barriers, banners, sound system… People, you know it takes a lot of people. So it’s not like we just decided we’re gonna have a concert. This has been 6 to 8 months in the planning and we’re already planning for next year’s Spring Jam.”

The festival’s popularity has only grown since it began and this year, for Cinco de Mayo weekend, it looks to be just as well attended despite the uncertain weather.