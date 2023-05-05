SAN ANGELO, Texas —

Threats made to school campuses are increasingly coming from social media platforms. Creating a threat on its own is a dangerous and serious offense, and they are often coming from students at the schools.

119th District Attorney John Best says, “If a minor makes a threat to someone at the school or makes a threat that causes an emergency response from the school or from law enforcement they can be charged with terroristic threat.”

Under the Texas Penal Code in Section 22.07, subsection 22.07(a)(5) states — a person who threatens to commit any offense involving violence to any person or property with intent to place the public or a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury.

Another problem we face in our community is the spreading of false or inaccurate information. Posts on Facebook of active violence happening at schools last week was just the latest in a long line of wrong information relating to violence at school campuses that caused reaction from parents.

If wrong information is spread, it is hard to determine whether the individual’s intent was malicious or just an honest mistake. In order for a crime to have been committed by the individual spreading the information, it has to be found through an investigation that the intent was to harm or cause disruption in some way. District Attorney Best also says, “If a person disseminates information that they know, they have knowledge that it’s false then that’s when you have a potential crime or an offense that’s committed.”

The crime is stated under the Texas Penal Code in section 22.07(a)(6) discussing intent to influence the conduct or activities of a branch or agency of the federal government, the state, or a political subdivision of the state.

A person can also get in trouble with the law if they violate section 42.06 titled False Alarm or Report, a Class A Misdemeanor. Under this section, a person commits an offense if they knowingly create, or circulate an emergency with knowledge the threat is not real. However, the violation can include a harsher consequence if the report is of an emergency to a ‘public or private institution of higher education or involving a public primary or secondary school’. That offense is a state jail felony.

Best says, “Making any kind of a false report of this nature is very serious and it can have very serious consequences for all the people involved that are responding to a threat like that or to any misinformation that might be out there.”