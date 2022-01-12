SAN ANGELO, Texas – The speed limit at the Southwest Blvd low water crossing area will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph beginning Friday, January 14th, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

According to the release, the Southwest Boulevard low water crossing is partially opened to vehicular traffic with one lane in each direction. Reece Albert Inc. is using the closed outside lanes as staging areas for the sidewalk and channel construction.

Because of the ongoing work, the speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph for the safety of the workers on the roadway. The speed limit reduction will take effect Friday, Jan. 14, and span through the duration of the project.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo