Special Olympics Texas canceled through March due to Coronavirus concerns

AUSTIN, Texas – Special Olympics Texas is suspending all sport training and competition activities and other activations involving our athletes through 31 March 2020, at which time the situation will be reevaluated. This includes State Basketball.

According to Special Olympics Texas, this decision was carefully made after Special Olympics International consulted with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and after reviewing the latest guidance from the World Health Organization.

Special Olympics Texas has prepared a list of frequently asked questions that you can reference on the topic of virus prevention and control. We will keep you updated on further changes.