Speaker Dade Phelan Statement on Passage of Reforms to Electric Grid

Courtesy of Dan Patrick:

Austin, Texas (March 30) – Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) today issued the below statement following the House’s passage of its priority legislation to reform the state’s electric grid in response to Winter Storm Uri:

“The Texas House today took important first steps in passing critical, essential reforms in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri. The actions taken by the House will help restore confidence in our critical infrastructure after the catastrophic mismanagement of our electric grid last month. The House’s legislative package will reform ERCOT, ensure the reliability of our grid in extreme weather conditions, defend ratepayers, and improve coordination during times of crisis. I am proud of the House State Affairs Committee, Chairman Chris Paddie, and the entire body for giving thoughtful consideration to these important measures.”