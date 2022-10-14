Sparklight will open fall applications from October 1st through October 31st, 2022 for the company's Charitable Giving Fund

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sparklight, along with other Cable One family brands, will open fall applications from October 1st through October 31st, 2022 for the company’s Charitable Giving Fund, which awards nearly $250,000 in grants, annually which are presented to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.

Grants will be made available across communities served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications and ValuNet Fiber), and will concentrate support in the following priority areas:

Education and Digital Literacy

Hunger Relief and Food Insecurity

Community Development

Last year, the company was able to award more than 60 nonprofits, including organizations serving the homeless, providing child advocacy, offering senior assistance and supplying food to those in need.

“We are committed to helping strengthen the cities and towns where we live and work by giving back to the local nonprofits who do so much to support our communities,” said Julie Laulis, CableOne President and CEO.

You can find more information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, HERE.