Space debris lights up the skies over the Concho Valley Saturday morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The quiet and clear skies came to life just after 2 AM this morning as a streak of bright lights passed over the area. It wasn’t the Comet Neowise. It wasn’t an aircraft. It was the result of space debris entering the earth’s atmosphere.

Not the Comet Neowise.

Several residents may have mistaken the fireball for the Comet Neowise. But comets are usually so far away that they don’t appear to be moving at all. The object on Saturday morning was seen transiting from one end of the horizon to the other. Comet Neowise can be seen best with binoculars or a telescope about an hour after sunset or an hour before sunrise looking to the northwest.

Meteors or “shooting stars” happen too fast.

When a meteor streaks across the sky is it much quicker. Only lasting a second or two in most cases. Faster than you could grab your phone and start recording. The event in question appeared and traveled for several minutes.

Credit to Terry D

So why space junk?

Space debris or space junk can be all kinds of man-made objects that is put into space and no longer used. Old satellites, used rockets, or part of those space objects can enter the atmosphere and burn up upon re-entry. Space debris will usually form one line of lights as smaller pieces will break off and burn up with the main object as well. This is similar to the light seen over Texas. They travel slower and move across the skies rather than straight down towards the earth. Objects in space are still under the effects of the orbit that kept them in space, this means that objects travel through a lot more of the atmosphere and take longer. This gives objects enough time to completely burn up in the atmosphere. On average, several hundred pieces of space junk enter the atmosphere every year.

The object was seen across West Texas and Mexico, and was likely a Russian rocket which had been scheduled for re-entry. Places like Houston and San Antonio also had similar reports and videos.