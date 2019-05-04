Southside Lions Club presents Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla. For over 50 years, the Southside Lions Club has been celebrating with weekend-long festivities.

“Our event starts this evening at 6 o’clock on Friday,” said Monette Molinar, Chairman of Cinco de Mayo.

Opening night will include karaoke, performances by the Lakeview High School mariachi students, a dance provided by a DJ and of course, lots of food.

“Burgers, aguas frescas, roasted corn, taquitos, gorditas. You name it, you can find it here,” added Molinar, “Taking it easy this evening, but tomorrow morning we start real early with the Frank Hernandez Thunder in the Concho car truck and bike show.”

The continuing festivities on Saturday will include a pancake breakfast provided by the Southside Lions Club, performances by the San Angelo Ballet Azteca Dancers and live music courtesy of Eddie Gonzalez y Grupo Natural from San Antonio, TX.

The Cinco de Mayo celebration is the perfect family-friendly event to attend this weekend.

“We’ve got some awesome games for the kids to play here, so that’ll be fun,” said Molinar.

The event will go on rain or shine. Molinar said you won’t want to miss this important celebration of Mexican heritage.

“It’s very important for us to keep our culture intact. That’s something that we as the Southside Lions Club want to continue to do, continue those traditions with our culture. the flavor of food, the music, and all that we bring to our community. I think that’s awesome,” concluded Molinar.